Emeralds Split Double-Header

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds won game one of the double-header by a final score of 7-4 and dropped the 2nd game by a final score of 7-0. The Ems have now won 3 of the first 5 games of the series and will have an opportunity for their first series victory of the season. The Emeralds currently sit at 4-4 and are tied for 2nd place in the Northwest League.

The Ems bats gave the fans a big show in game 1. It was a busy night at the ballpark as both Wildlife Safari and Pete the Cat were at the ballpark. The Dust Devils got the scoring started in the top of the 1st inning but it didn't take long for the Ems to answer back. Charlie Szykowny crushed a no-doubt home run in the home half of the inning to give the Ems a 2-1 lead.

Tri-City scored 3 runs unanswered in the top of the 2nd and the top of the 3rd. The Ems quickly answered back with a 4 run bottom of the 3rd. Quinn McDaniel, who was the walkoff hero last night, singled to bring home the first run of the frame. McDaniel then stole 2nd base and there was a throwing error from the catcher which brought Szykowny home on the play.

Zane Zielinski kept his hot start going and gave the Ems the lead on a single. Guillermo Williamson cashed in the final run of the inning with a ground out that scored Zielinski on the play to give the Ems a 6-4 lead. The final run of the first game came on a Charlie Szykowny sac-fly to center field that brought home Jonah Cox.

Things didn't go quite as smooth in the 2nd game. They weren't able to bring home a run and ended up dropping game 5 by a final score of 7-0.

The Ems will now look to close down their first home series of the year tomorrow with a series victory. It's the first Monarcas game of the season and first pitch is set for 4:05 PM.

