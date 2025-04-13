Jurrangelo Cijntje Dazzles in Narrow Loss

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox outhit the Hillsboro Hops, Everett could not pull it out as they narrowly fell 4-3 at Funko Field on Saturday night in front of a season high 1,772 fans.

Making his first start at Funko Field, switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje excelled, firing three shutout innings while striking out four - one with his left hand and three with his right. The Seattle Mariners' No. 9 prospect allowed only one hit and walked a pair during his outing.

Everett crossed home plate first as Milkar Perez knocked an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Perez is now hitting .348. Hillsboro found a spark in the top of the fifth, plating three runs on a pair of extra-base hits to take a two-run advantage before adding their fourth run in the top of the sixth.

Trailing by three, Everett's hitters cut Hillsboro's lead to one in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Andrew Miller on base, Carson Jones doubled to deep center field, and Michael Arroyo doubled one at-bat later down the left field line. Jones' hit was his second of the night.

The AquaSox threatened to steal the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out, Perez hit an opposite-field double, and Charlie Pagliarini walked. No such luck could be found, though, as a strikeout and groundout ended the inning's efforts.

Everett found themselves in a similar position during the bottom of the ninth. Jones led off with his second double and third hit of the night, and Arroyo singled. With one out, Josh Caron hit a deep fly ball that nearly cleared the outfield fences for a walk-off home run, but the ball was reeled in by Hillsboro's Druw Jones. The game then ended one batter later as Lazaro Montes sliced a ground ball to third base.

Rounding out the evening's pitching performances was Elijah Dale, who threw three scoreless innings and struck out three while pitching in relief. He allowed zero hits, walked two, and secured an out by way of an agile pickoff throw to second base in the top of the ninth inning.

