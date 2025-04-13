Mariners Promote Ben Williamson to the Big Club

EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners today announced on Saturday that they had called up former Everett AquaSox Ben Williamson. It marks the first MLB call-up for Williamson, who was promoted from the Tacoma Rainiers. He was the AquaSox opening day third baseman in 2024 and appeared in 29 games for Everett before being called-up to Arkansas.

Williamson, 24, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. The #13 prospect in the organization (MLB Pipeline) has appeared in 14 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, hitting .281 (16x57) with 3 doubles, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases. The right-handed hitter has started all 14 of Tacoma's games at third base this season.

Williamson was originally selected by the Mariners in the 2nd round (57th overall) of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the College of William and Mary (VA). In 150 career minor league games, he's hitting .281 (159x565) with 76 runs, 39 doubles, 5 triples, 4 home runs, 78 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 63 walks with a .755 OPS.

