Emeralds Drop Series Finale

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR - The Emeralds dropped the series finale to the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-2. The Emeralds wound up splitting the 6-game series, 3 games apiece.

In what was by far the quickest game of the series at just 2 hours and 19 minutes, the Emeralds dropped a late lead to the Dust Devils. The Emeralds were able to get on the board in the bottom of the 3rd inning. With a pair of runners on, Chris Cortez threw a wild pitch that allowed Guillermo Williamson to score from 3rd base.

The Emeralds scored their 2nd and final run of the evening in the bottom of the 6th inning. Cole Foster singled over to the third base side and Scott Bandura scored on the play. It proved to be their last run of the night.

The Dust Devils scored their first run of the game in the top of the 7th inning. It was the top of the 8th where they claimed their first lead of the night. Adrian Placencia scored to bring home a pair of runners and Anthony Scull followed it up with a single to give the Dust Devils the 4-2 lead.

The Emeralds got an early base runner on in the bottom of the 9th inning but weren't able to do anything with it as they fell by a final of 4-2.

The Emeralds now sit at 4-5 on the season. They'll now get ready for a 12-game road trip over the next 2 weeks. They'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canadians for a 6-game series. After the 6 games in Canada, the team will head to Spokane for another 6-game set.

