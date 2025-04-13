14 Base Hits Propel Frogs to 8-4 Win

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox bats were on fire all afternoon on Sunday Fun Day at Funko Field, collecting 14 base hits en route to defeating the Hillsboro Hops 8-4 during the final game of the six-game series.

In the bottom of the first inning, Everett jumped ahead 3-0. With one out, Colt Emerson and Milkar Perez singled to set up a scoring opportunity. The Frogs capitalized as Lazaro Montes knocked an RBI double, and Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run single. The double was Montes' second of the season, and Pagliarini's RBIs were his third and fourth.

Hillsboro's Ryan Waldschmidt hit a solo home run in the top of the second, but the AquaSox neutralized the long ball's impact quickly in the bottom half of the frame as Michael Arroyo doubled home Donofrio who also had doubled earlier in the inning.

The Hops shaved the Frogs' lead to one run in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of a trio of hits, including a pair of two-baggers from Druw Jones and Angel Ortiz.

The AquaSox quickly answered back as Arroyo crushed his first home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 5-3 Everett. Arroyo's homer traveled 374 feet and was hit with an exit velocity of 99 MPH.

AquaSox hitters continued swinging hot bats in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pagliarini hit a double to right center field, and Donofrio brought Pagliarini home by knocking an RBI single up the middle. Solidifying the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth were Tai Peete, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and Pagliarini, who hit an RBI single to extend the lead to four runs.

Ben Hernandez went 2.1 innings to earn his first win in the Mariners organization. Tyler Cleveland and Gabriel Sosa combined to blank the Hops across the final two innings of the game, securing the AquaSox victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Tri-City to face the Dust Devils for the first time in 2025. The two teams will be competing in a six-game series. Following the series out east, the Frogs return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, April 22, to begin a six-game showdown with the Vancouver Canadians. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on our second homestand of the year!

