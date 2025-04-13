Hops Streak Ends in Series Finale at Everett

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







EVERETT - Hillsboro Hops manager Mark Reed didn't get everything he wanted for his birthday. The club's first-ever six-game series sweep will have to wait for another week at least.

The Everett AquaSox (3-6)grabbed an early lead and held it, defeating the Hops 8-4 Sunday at Funko Field to end their six-game losing streak and snap the Hops' seven-game win streak.

Michael Arroyo led a 14-hit Everett attack, going 2-for-3 wiht a double, homertwo runs scored and two runs batted in. Designated hitter Charlie Pagliarini also reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and a run scored.

Everett pitchers cut down on the walks as Hillsboro (7-2) collected ten hits for its five runs. Ryan Waldschmidt and Cristofer Torin extended their season-long and league-leading hit streaks to eight games. Waldschmidt smacked his third home run of the season to lead off the second inning, but the Hops had already fallen behind after Everett plated three runs in the first inning off Hops starting pitcher Yordin Chalas (0-1).

Chalas worked four innings, surrendering seven hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter. Ben Hernandez (1-0) earned the relief win for Everett with 2 1/3 scoreless innings after a rocky outing Thursday in which he walked four batters.

Torin reached base all four times up for the Hops, walking thrice before picking up a hit in his final at bat with an RBI single in the seventh. Veteran former Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI.

The Hops more than doubled their hit total from the previous night with 10, including a pair of doubles from Angel Ortiz, but could only score one more run than Saturday.

Leading the Northwest League first-half standings by two games, Hillsboro kicks off a 12-game homestand Tuesday night against the defending NWL champs Spokane. Hear all of the live action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. and first pitch at 6:35.

