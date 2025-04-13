Bottom of the Order Carries C's to Split

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The bottom third of the Canadians order did the heavy lifting in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium. Alex Stone, Je'Von Ward and Eddie Micheletti all provided two RBI to secure a series split.

The scoring started in the top of the second with a bases loaded balk. That set the table for a Stone double that cleared the runners and made it 3-0. Spokane scored their lone run in the home half of that inning to cut the lead to two.

In the fourth, Ward singled before Micheletti launched the first homer of his High-A career to put the C's in front 5-1. Ward delivered a two-RBI single in the eighth to run the score to 7-1.

On the slope, starter Connor O'Halloran tossed 2.1 frames and allowed a run on three hits with a walk and a trio of strikeouts. He gave way to a quartet of relievers that combined on 6.1 scoreless stanzas; Kevin Miranda (W, 2-0) went 2.1 innings and Chay Yeager K'ed four in a pair of frames.

Ward, Arjun Nimmala and Jay Harry had two hits each. Nimmala's ninth inning double off the centre field wall was his team-best third of the year. Harry raised his average to a team-high .409.

With a day off on Monday, the Canadians will be fully rested for Tuesday night's Home Opener at The Nat. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can take home a 2025 Magnet Schedule. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.