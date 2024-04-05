Indians Announce Doubleheader for Saturday, April 6

April 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's postponed contest vs. the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field will be made up on Saturday, April 6, as part of a doubleheader. First pitch for the first of two 7.0-inning games is scheduled for 5:05 PM, with gates opening at 4:30 PM. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Indians opened their home slate on Tuesday with a 7-2 loss to the Redbirds but bounced back on Thursday with a 7-5 victory.

Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

