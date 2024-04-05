Jumbo Shrimp Adding Marlins' Garrett on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for Jacksonville this week, starting for the Jumbo Shrimp in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest at the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Garrett has been on the 15-day injured list since March 28 retroactive to March 25, after suffering a left shoulder impingement. The southpaw appeared in 31 games, including 30 starts, in 2023 for Miami, going 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA. Over 159.2 innings, the 26-year-old struck out 156 against 29 walks and 154 hits allowed.

The 2023 campaign was his fourth in the major leagues. In 2022, Garrett posted a 3.58 ERA in 17 starts with 90 punchouts in 88.0 innings with Miami, while also making a few appearances in Jacksonville throughout the season.

Garrett first spent his time in Jacksonville in 2019 when they were members of the Double-A Southern League. He made one appearance. In 2021, he returned to the Jumbo Shrimp, their first season back in Triple-A. In 18 starts, he went 5-4, allowing 37 earned runs in 85.2 innings for an ERA of 3.89. The lefty also tallied 86 strikeouts against 32 walks and 73 hits.

A native of Florence, Ala., the Marlins drafted Garrett in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent 2016 through parts of 2020 in the Marlins minor league system before making is major league debut September 13, 2020 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He earned the win as he tallied six strikeouts in five innings of work while surrendering three hits.

Garrett is the second Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-present) is also rehabbing with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

