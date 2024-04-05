Grossman Called up to White Sox

OF Robbie Grossman had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. The Knights are set to host the Norfolk Tides today at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Grossman, 34, is the first Charlotte Knights player to earn a promotion this season. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on March 28, 2024. On Opening Knight, April 2, Grossman made his debut with the Knights and hit two home runs, including a ninth-inning grand slam. In three games with the Knights, Grossman is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs and five RBI. Last season, Grossman appeared in 115 games with the Texas Rangers and posted a .238 batting average with 56 runs scored, 23 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 RBI. The San Diego, CA native has spent parts of 11 seasons in the majors.

Additionally, the Knights announced three other roster moves ahead of tonight's game.

RHP Alex Speas was designated for assignment by the White Sox today. Speas, 26, has appeared in two games with the Knights this season and is 0-0 with a 15.43 ERA over 2.1 innings pitched.

OF Wynton Bernard was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. Bernard has appeared in one game with the Knights (3/31 at Memphis). He went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI that day.

RHP Chase Plymell was promoted to Charlotte from High-A Winston-Salem. Plymell, 25, spent the 2023 season between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was originally signed by the White Sox as a free agent in 2021 and has not yet pitched this season.

