SWB Game Notes - April 5

April 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (2-2) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-2)

Game 5 | Home Game 2 | Friday, April 5, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Dom Hamel vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez

OUTHITTING SEASON- The RailRiders have outhit opponents in all four games this season. The have had two double digit hitting games with twelve in the opening contest and eleven in the game last night.

DURBIN'S DEBUT- Caleb Durbin was electric in Triple-A debut at PNC Field last night. He had a four-hit game, including his first triple of the season. He is hitting .471 with a team-high five runs batted in. The 24-year-old has a pair of stolen bases as well. Durbin was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

YANKEES YOENDRYS- Yankees #18 prospect Yoendrys Gómez makes his Triple-A debut tonight, after already reaching the Major Leagues. Last season, Gómez, who was already on the 40-man roster, made the jump from Double-A Somerset to the bigs for his debut with the Yankees. On September 28 at Toronto, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit and one hit batter. The righty went on to retire six of his eight batters faced including four strikeouts.

MISIEWICZ MAGIC- Lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz has been on fire in the bullpen. He has made two appearances without allowing a run. Misiewicz has struck out nine of the 13 batters he has faced. The free agent signing has allowed just a pair of hits and a walk in three and a third innings of work.

EXTRA EXTRA- In the four game series, the RailRiders recorded seventeen extra base hits. The team had nine doubles including two each from Durbin and Lockridge. Three players have recorded triples already. SWB also had five total home runs.

DEFENSE - The RailRiders made a pair of errors in the game last night, which was their second multi-error contest of the season. They lost both of these nights. The team has five total fielding mistakes on the short summer. Norfolk leads the International League with nine errors made.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded four sacrifice hits through their first four games of the season. Jeter Downs had a perfect sacrifice bunt to move a runner to third base. Three different players have had sacrifice fly ball to score a run. Last season the team had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies.

BALLPARK SAFETY - The RailRiders have installed expanded netting for the 2024 season. This expansion will replace the current protective netting and will enhance safety from foul pole to foul pole. All Minor League Baseball teams must be in compliance with this initiative set by Major League Baseball by the start of the 2025 season and the RailRiders have worked to have this infrastructure upgrade in place for the start of the new season.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.