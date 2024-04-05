Iowa Comeback Falls Short Versus Toledo

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (3-4) had their comeback bid fall just short by a score of 4-3 on Friday night versus the Toledo Mud Hens (4-3).

After the first three frames went scoreless, the Mud Hens took the lead in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs. Bligh Madris drove in the first run on a double to right field. One batter later, Dillon Dingler scored Madris with a base knock to center.

Toledo tacked on another run courtesy of Madris' second double of the game in the fifth to make it 3-0.

In the eighth inning the Iowa bats finally came alive. With the bases loaded, Pete Crow-Armstrong scored on a flyout off the bat of Matt Mervis. Alexander Canario tagged up to advance to third, but Owen Caissie was thrown out trying to advance to second leaving just one runner on. David Bote then stepped up to the plate and tied the game at 3-3 with a 415-foot home run over the left field wall.

The Mud Hens immediately answered, however. Akil Baddoo led off the top of the ninth with a double and eventually came around to score the winning run on a Keston Hiura single back up the middle.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Right-hander Sam McWilliams had a solid relief appearance tossing 2.2 innings and striking out six of the 10 batters he faced.

- Out of the 31 runs Iowa has scored this season, 12 of them have been in the eighth inning.

Iowa and Toledo will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 3:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

