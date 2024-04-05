Knights Drop Friday's Game to Tides, 11-10

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Despite a 10-run come-from-behind rally, the Charlotte Knights dropped Friday's game to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 11-10 from Truist Field in game four of the six-game series. The Knights allowed 10 runs in the top of the first inning to the Tides.

The Knights fought right back and scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, one run in the third, four more in the fourth and tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Charlotte bullpen held the Tides scoreless for eight consecutive innings.

Norfolk took an 11-10 lead in the top of the 10th inning thanks to an RBI single by Errol Robinson off Danny Mendick (0-1, 18.00). The run proved to be the game-winner for the Tides, who have won the first four games of the series.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson led the Charlotte offense with a home run and four RBI. Third baseman Zach Remillard chipped in with two hits and two runs scored. On the mound, Charlotte reliever Chase Plymell made his debut and tossed three shutout innings.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. Additionally, Dick Cooke will join Mike and Matt for the first television broadcast of the season.

