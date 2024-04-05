Now We Have Two: Twins Trade with Orioles for Infielder Diego A. Castillo, Assign him to Saints

(NASHVILLE, TN) - Make that two Diego Castillo's on the St. Paul Saints roster. For the second time this week the Minnesota Twins have made a trade that will add to the Saints roster. The Twins acquired infielder Diego A. Castillo from the Baltimore Orioles organization in exchange for cash considerations, the clubs announced Friday. Castillo has been assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.

Castillo, 26, opened the season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides. In three games, he's hit 4-for-13 with a double, scoring two runs. Castillo has been with five teams since the end of the 2023 season when he finished with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. He was designated for assignment by Arizona on December 22, 2023, then claimed and designated for assignment by the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Phillies before Baltimore claimed him on February 16. He was sent outright to Norfolk on February 20.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native spent nearly all of the 2023 season with Triple-A Reno, where he was named a 2023 MiLB.com organizational All-Star. He slashed .313/.431/.410 in 124 games for the Aces. He drew 97 walks to lead the Pacific Coast League, compared to only 79 strikeouts. His .431 on-base percentage was good for sixth in Triple-A and his .313 batting average ranked 10th in the circuit.

Castillo made his Major League debut in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing 96 games with the Bucs, hitting .206 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI.

In 2015, Castillo was signed as an international free agent by the New York Yankees and spent seasons with them. In 2018, Castillo was a Florida State League All-Star while with Tampa and was named the MVP of the game in his home ballpark after going 2-4 with two doubles and an RBI. He was also chosen as an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star. Shortly after the All-Star game, Castillo was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Clay Holmes on July 26.

On December 23, 2022 Castillo was traded from the Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Scott Randall.

In a corresponding move, infielder Dalton Shuffield was transferred to Double-A Wichita, who open up their season tonight.

The Saints roster is at the league maximum of 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players with five players on the injured list.

