Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Returns with $10 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway

April 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons fans... not only is Friday, April 12 our first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season with postgame fireworks, but it's also the start of an annual early-season ballpark tradition... Anderson's "KIDS WEEKEND" at Sahlen Field. For all three games, Friday through Sunday, April 14, Kids Tickets are Just $10 at the Sahlen Field Box Office and the First 1,000 Kids each game Eat for FREE!

The Bisons are back and so are fun-filled weekends at the ballpark. Anderson's Kids Weekend gives the kids three awesome games to attend and allows you to save big at the same time. Just head to the Sahlen Field Box Office where tickets for kids aged 14 years old and younger are just $10 each. Then, you'll want to head to the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., where we will be passing out Free Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids each game (Gate opens 5pm on Friday, 12pm on Sat/Sun).

The Bisons host the rival Rochester Red Wings in a Thruway Series showdown. Friday's Honda fridaynightbash!® features the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials as well as postgame fireworks. The theme of the bash is 'Leap Year Birthday Party' so anyone with February 29th as a birthday can claim a free ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office with a valid ID. Anderson's Kids Weekend also includes a Funday Sunday on April 14 with a pregame mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.