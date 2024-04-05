Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Friday

April 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's home opener between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The series schedule will be as follows:

Saturday, April 6: First Pitch at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m

Sunday, April 7: First Pitch for Game One of the doubleheader will be at 1:05 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

LHP MITCHELL PARKER will get the ball for the Red Wings in their home opener tomorrow, April 6, at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Today's Winter Mittens giveaway, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union, and the 2024 Magnet Schedule giveaway, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services, have been rescheduled for tomorrow, April 6. The Eclipse Glasses giveaway, courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union, has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 7.

In honor of the Great North American Eclipse, the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs will change their monikers on Saturday and Sunday to the Rochester Moon Rocs and the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs.

Special food and beverage options will be available throughout the concourse, preparing fans for SOLARPALOOZA. Below is a preliminary list of the specialty items and where they are available:

Specialty food and beverage options:

Item Location Sold

Space Station Sundae Batter Up

Planetary Plate Homeplate

Nebula Nachos various locations

Solar Fries Pop N' Hots & Homeplate

Totality Black Lager The Dugout Bar 3rd Base side

Tequila Sunrise Jack Daniels 10th Inning Bar

Rocket Red Hots Homeplate

Pluto's Popcorn Homeplate, Rohrbach

Fans can exchange tickets from any of the Red Wings' first four postponed games for a future home game of their choice during the 2024 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2024 home games and SOLARPALOOZA can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.