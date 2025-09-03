Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 2, 2025
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury came up BIG, defeating the Indiana Fever, 85-79, to pick up their 5th-straight WIN!
Alyssa Thomas: 23 PTS | 9 REB | 9 AST DeWanna Bonner: 19 PTS | 4 REB Satou Sabally: 13 PTS Kahleah Copper: 11 PTS | 3 REB Sami Whitcomb: 10 PTS | 2 3PM | 7 AST
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
