Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2025
June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
STATEMENT WIN AT HOME
The Valkyries defeat the Fever 88-77 behind a dominant 33-18 fourth quarter.
It was a balanced attack with 5 players in double figures, led by Kayla Thornton (16 PTS, 6 REB)
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
- Valkyries (6-6) vs. Indiana (6-6) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
