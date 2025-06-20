Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2025

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

STATEMENT WIN AT HOME

The Valkyries defeat the Fever 88-77 behind a dominant 33-18 fourth quarter.

It was a balanced attack with 5 players in double figures, led by Kayla Thornton (16 PTS, 6 REB) Ã¢Å¡"Ã¯Â¸Â

