Icemen Rally Late to Earn Shootout Win over Everblades

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Ara Nazarian's game-tying goal with a minute remaining in regulation helped lead the Icemen to a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Florida Everblades Tuesday evening.

In the opening minutes of the games, Everblades forward Cameron Hebig was able to score off a screened wrist shot from the face-off circle to give his team an early one-goal lead.

The Icemen found their legs late in the period and had sustained pressure which helped the team get their first powerplay as Florida's Koper was called for delay of game. The Icemen were unable to convert on the powerplay, however, shortly powerplay ended Jacksonville defenseman Ryker Killins sent a shot to the net, which was redirected in by Derek Lodermeier, to tie the game at one-goal apiece.

With about five minutes played in the second frame, Florida's Zachary Berzolla scored after a few nice moves to elude defenders to give the 'Blades a one-goal lead.

Jacksonville countered with about seven minutes left in the period Icemen when forward Mike Smatzula scored off of a redirection from an Abbott Girdukis shot to tie the game at two.

The Everblades got off to a quick start in the third period as Solow scored on a 2-on-1 rush to give Florida a one-goal lead.

With nearly one-minute remaining on the clock and with the extra attacker out on the ice, Ara Nazarian redirected a shot past Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand to tie the game up at three.

After a fast-paced overtime with both clubs getting numerous scoring opportunities, the game had to be decided by a shootout. Kyle Keyser was spectacular in the shootout and Nick Saracino scored the shootout winner to give the Icemen the 4-3 win. Jacksonville led the game in shots on goal 31-22.

The Icemen are back at home on Wednesday, May 26th at 7 pm versus the Orlando Solar Bears.

