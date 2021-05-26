Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM

May 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits can punch their ticket to the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight with a win against the South Carolina Stingrays. Tonight marks the 15th and final meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays in the 2020-21 season.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (34-18-11-3) at South Carolina Stingrays (28-23-10-3)

May 26, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #67 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded a three-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers by dropping a 4-2 decision on Sunday. Garrett Thompson erased a 1-0 deficit with a power play goal at 5:16 of the second period, but strikes from Cody Sylvester and Tim Doherty provided Wheeling a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes. Liam Pecararo tallied in his 100th professional game at 13:46 of the third period to pull the Rabbits within 4-2. Also on Sunday, the South Carolina Stingrays fired 44 shots on goal but fell by a 3-1 margin against the Orlando Solar Bears. Dylan Steman scored his club's only goal 59 seconds into the third stanza. Jake Kupsky turned aside 36 of 38 Solar Bear shots, including 23 of 25 in the first period.

WIN AND WE'RE IN:

The Swamp Rabbits can clinch the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a victory tonight in either regulation, overtime or a shootout versus South Carolina. A playoff berth would mark Greenville's first trip to the postseason since 2017, when the Rabbits fell in six games (4-2) against the Stingrays in the South Division Semifinals. If the season ended today, Greenville's first round opponent would be the Indy Fuel in a best-of-five Eastern Conference semifinals series.

SEASON SERIES RECAP:

Greenville enters the season-series finale with a commanding 9-2-1-2 record against their in-state foe. Last season, the Swamp Rabbits only won twice in eight tries against South Carolina. In the current series, eight of 14 games have required overtime and three progressed to a shootout. Max Zimmer, Matt Bradley and Liam Pecararo have all punished the Stingrays with nine points in the head-to-head. Ben Finkelstein has two overtime game-winning goals at the North Charleston Coliseum.

WHAT'S ON TAP?:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will conclude the 2020-21 regular season with six games across the next 10 days. After tonight, Greenville will complete the home portion of their schedule with one final homestand from May 28-30. The Rabbits will welcome the Jacksonville Icemen to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday before closing the weekend versus Wheeling on Sunday. Greenville will conclude the season with two games on the road against the Florida Everblades on June 2 and June 4.

THE MONTH OF WINNING:

Playing their best stretch of hockey this season, the Swamp Rabbits have been a dominant force in the month of May. Entering tonight, Greenville's May record is 9-2-1-0 including a 6-1-0-0 mark away from the Upstate. Earlier this month, the Rabbits saw a season-best six-game winning streak and an additional six-game road winning streak.

