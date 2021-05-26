Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The two teams in a key matchup as it relates to the Eastern Conference playoff race. Both clubs understand the magnitude of tonight's game as Orlando currently holds the fourth and final playoff position with a 0.563 points percentage, while the Icemen enter tonight with a 0.538 points percentage. The Icemen have six games remaining in regulation, and three of them are against the Solar Bears, creating an opportunity for Jacksonville to gain significant ground in those contests.

Series History: The two teams have met 12 times this season and each team has won six games. Orlando leads the All-Time series 31-9-3-0

About the Icemen: Last night the Icemen rallied late to earn a 4-3 shootout victory over the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville is now 12-0-6 in games decided in overtime or a shootout....With an assist last night, Brandon Gignac extended his points streak to six games. Gignac has collected three goals and three assists during this six-game stretch....Goaltender Charles Williams ranks third in the league with 19 wins.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Clint Windsor is second in the ECHL with 21 wins and leads the ECHL with 1082 saves and 2221 minutes played....Aaron Luchuk ranks second in the league 67 points. Luchuk leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Jacksonville this season with 13 points (5g, 8a).....Orlando ranks third on the penalty kill on the road 86.6 percent (101-for-118).

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine specials!

Tuesday, June 1, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Icemen Career Fair, visit jaxicemen.com

Friday, June 4, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Fan Appreciation Night!

