Military Jersey Auction Largest of the Season

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades hosted Military Night in conjunction with the National Coalition for Patriots on Saturday, May 22nd. The Military specialty jerseys from the weekend were auctioned on the DASH Auction app and resulted in gross proceeds raised of $30,750. The Everblades will donate all net proceeds from the jersey auction to the National Coalition for Patriots.

"We would like to thank the Everblades and the community for such an awesome turnout to the game! The NCFP would also like to thank the community for their support on the auction." stated Dan Ashby, Branch Manager of the National Coalition for Patriots. "This will be a record year for us and the auction and look forward to helping many veterans this coming year. THANK YOU!"

The National Coalition for Patriots mission is to uplift, honor and salute veterans by providing both financial assistance and personalized advocacy to help enrich their lives.

"This has been another amazing fundraiser by the Florida Everblades and their community," stated Jonathan Hufnagel, founder of DASH. "Our entire team here at DASH is honored to help raise such a significant amount of money for the National Coalition for Patriots."

The Everblades successfully auctioned 35 specialty jerseys to the public through a virtual auction with DASH Auction. The winner of each auction had the jersey autographed by the player.

DASH Auction will serve as the primary site for one more specialty jersey auction for the Everblades for the 2020-21 season. Fans will have the opportunity starting next week to bid on the Pink in the Rink specialty jerseys with net proceeds to benefit 4 Words Foundation.

