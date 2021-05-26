ECHL Transactions - May 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Caleb Herbert, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

