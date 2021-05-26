ECHL Transactions - May 26
May 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 26, 2021:
Greenville:
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Caleb Herbert, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 26, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - May 26 - ECHL
- Military Jersey Auction Largest of the Season - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, May 26, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Icemen Rally Late to Earn Shootout Win over Everblades - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fandemonium, Player Awards Highlight Final Home Weekend - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, May 26 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.