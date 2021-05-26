Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, May 26 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays open a four-game homestand Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they face-off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the final time during the 2020-21 season. The two in-state rivals are already very familiar with each other, having played 14 times already during the current campaign. Greenville has controlled the series, winning nine of the previous encounters while the Rays have secured a 5-4-4-1 record against the Swamp Rabbits. SC is coming off a 3-game series in Orlando that saw just one victory, a 5-4 decision on Saturday night. Greenville took two of three from the Wheeling Nailers last week and have won eight of their last 10 games overall. The Rays have six games remaining on their schedule and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings on the outside looking in at a playoff spot that is reserved for the top four teams in the table. Greenville is on the verge of securing their bid in the postseason and can clinch a spot with a win in tonight's game.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 34-18-11-3 record with 66 games of their 2020-21 season in the books. A league-high 23 of their contests have been decided in overtime or a shootout. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 43 points (3g, 40a). His point total is third among ECHL defenders and his assist number is fourth overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 30 points (10g, 20a) in 30 games. Forward Matt Bradley leads the club's attack up front with 40 points in 63 games on 17 goals and 23 assists. Garrett Thompson and Joey Haddad are just behind, with 39 and 37 points respectively. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 33 of the club's games with a 19-6-5 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against of 2.46 and a 0.916 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

