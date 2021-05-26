Stingrays Edge Rabbits in Season-Series Finale

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied in the third period before dropping a 3-2 decision against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Patrick Bajkov and Anthony Wyse connected to erase a 2-0 third period deficit before South Carolina's Justin Florek potted the game-winner.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, South Carolina struck for a pair against Rabbits goaltender John Lethemon. Mark Cooper threw the puck in front from beneath the goal line and received a fortunate deflection into the cage at 7:58. Zach Malatesta followed with his eighth goal of the season at 11:22 to double his team's advantage. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-20 Stingrays.

The Rabbits answered early in the final period with Patrick Bajkov's 16th goal of the season and Anthony Wyse's first professional goal. Bajkov buried a centering pass from Max Zimmer at 1:33, and Wyse recorded the career milestone after blasting home a shot from the left circle at 8:56.

Tied at 2-2 late in the third, Justin Florek scored the eventual game-winner at 14:39. After fielding a pass from Doyle Somerby beneath the goal line, Florek converted from the low-slot. Final shot totals finished 31-29 Greenville. The Rabbits completed the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday, May 28 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It's Marvel Super Hero and Military Appreciation Night. The Swamp Rabbits salute to service night, featuring custom Captain America jerseys, in-game recognitions and military paraphernalia on the concourse. These custom jerseys will be available for auction. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available online at swamprabbits.com.

