Fuel Close out Road Swing with Loss to Wheeling

May 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - Playing their final game of a 10-game road swing, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Indy would be the first team to get on the board thanks to a goal from Spencer Watson. The Nailers would respond with five straight goals, eventually taking the 5-1 win.

Through the first 17:33 of the opening period, neither team would be able to get on the board. Crashing the net after a Fuel shot, Spencer Watson gave the Fuel a 1-0 lead when a puck bounced off of him in front of the net past Tommy Nappier. The Nailers would outshoot the Fuel 11 to 7 but goaltender Billy Christopoulos held on to send Indy into the locker room leading 1-0.

After failing to capitalize on an early power play, Indy would trade chances with the Nailers to start the 2nd period. Wheeling's Tim Doherty would take advantage of an Indy turnover and walk out front to beat Billy Christopoulos with a backhand shot to tie the game 1-1.

Doubling their goal total a minute later, Patrick Watling crashed the net for a loose puck and pushed the puck past Christopoulos. Referees would review the goal for goaltender interference but would ultimately decide there was no infraction. Tapping home a behind the back pass from Brendan Harris, Nick Rivera scored Wheeling's third goal of the game at the 16:38 mark in the 2nd period. Wheeling would hold on to the lead for the remaining minutes, sending them into the locker room up 3-1.

The Nailers took a 4-1 lead two minutes into the third period when a streaking Kyle Marino beat the Fuel defense and tucked a wraparound past Christopoulos. Putting the Nailers' fifth goal on the board, Tim Doherty got alone in front of Christopoulos and tucked the puck into the back of the net. Indy would be unable to score in the remaining minutes, falling 5-1 on Wednesday night.

