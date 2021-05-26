Killins, Nazarian foil Solar Bears in 6-3 loss to Icemen
May 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite battling back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in the second period, the Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-5-1) came up empty-handed in a 6-3 loss, as Ryker Killins scored the eventual game-winning goal early in the third, and Ara Nazarian added two empty-net tallies to his goal in the second period to complete a hat trick for the Jacksonville Icemen (33-27-3-3) on Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
First Period
Shots: ORL 8, JAX 11
Second Period
Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (22) at 0:12. Assisted by Alex-Olivier Voyer and Erik Bradford.
Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (19) at 0:55. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Wacey Rabbit.
Orlando goal: Mark Auk (7) at 1:18. Assisted by Tyler Bird.
Orlando goal: Michael Joly (17) [SH] at 4:57. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich.
Jacksonville goal: Abbott Girduckis (11) at 7:04. Assisted by Mike Szmatula and Ryker Killins.
Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (13) at 7:59. Assisted by Luke McInnis
Shots: ORL 8, JAX 12
Third Period
Jacksonville goal: Ryker Killins (6) at 1:07. Assisted by Wacey Rabbit.
Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (23) [EN] at 18:07. Assisted by Brandon Gignac and Michael Kim.
Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (24) [EN] at 19:15.
Shots: ORL 9, JAX 12
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 29-for-33
JAX: Charles Williams, 22-for-25
THREE STARS:
1) Ara Nazarian - JAX
2) Abbott Girduckis - JAX
3) Ryker Killins - JAX
NOTABLES:
Orlando is now 6-5-2-0 against the Icemen this season, with two games remaining in the series on the road
Michael Joly's goal extends his point streak to four games (3g-2a)
Chris LeBlanc's goal extends his point streak to four games (2g-2a); his next point will give him 130 career points with the Solar Bears, tying Eric Faille for first in career scoring in club history
Clint Windsor played in his 78th career regular season game for the Solar Bears, matching Ryan Massa for the most appearances in franchise history
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Domestic Violence Awareness Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
