Killins, Nazarian foil Solar Bears in 6-3 loss to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite battling back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in the second period, the Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-5-1) came up empty-handed in a 6-3 loss, as Ryker Killins scored the eventual game-winning goal early in the third, and Ara Nazarian added two empty-net tallies to his goal in the second period to complete a hat trick for the Jacksonville Icemen (33-27-3-3) on Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

First Period

Shots: ORL 8, JAX 11

Second Period

Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (22) at 0:12. Assisted by Alex-Olivier Voyer and Erik Bradford.

Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (19) at 0:55. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Wacey Rabbit.

Orlando goal: Mark Auk (7) at 1:18. Assisted by Tyler Bird.

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (17) [SH] at 4:57. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich.

Jacksonville goal: Abbott Girduckis (11) at 7:04. Assisted by Mike Szmatula and Ryker Killins.

Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (13) at 7:59. Assisted by Luke McInnis

Shots: ORL 8, JAX 12

Third Period

Jacksonville goal: Ryker Killins (6) at 1:07. Assisted by Wacey Rabbit.

Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (23) [EN] at 18:07. Assisted by Brandon Gignac and Michael Kim.

Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (24) [EN] at 19:15.

Shots: ORL 9, JAX 12

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 29-for-33

JAX: Charles Williams, 22-for-25

THREE STARS:

1) Ara Nazarian - JAX

2) Abbott Girduckis - JAX

3) Ryker Killins - JAX

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 6-5-2-0 against the Icemen this season, with two games remaining in the series on the road

Michael Joly's goal extends his point streak to four games (3g-2a)

Chris LeBlanc's goal extends his point streak to four games (2g-2a); his next point will give him 130 career points with the Solar Bears, tying Eric Faille for first in career scoring in club history

Clint Windsor played in his 78th career regular season game for the Solar Bears, matching Ryan Massa for the most appearances in franchise history

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Domestic Violence Awareness Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

