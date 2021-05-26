Fandemonium, Player Awards Highlight Final Home Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, close out the home portion of the regular season this weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.

Highlighting the final two home games on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at INTRUST Bank Arena is Fandemonium Weekend, presented by Toyota, Petland West Wichita and Wichita Furniture and Mattress. Throughout both games, fans can win prizes and giveaways thrown into the crowd.

On Saturday night, the team will be going Back in Black with a special themed uniform. Stay after the game for a live jersey auction, which is the final one of the regular season.

Get to the game early on Saturday night and help us honor players for their performances throughout the season. The team will be announcing the Most Improved Player, Glass Rattler, Unsung Hero, Rookie of the Year, Defenseman of the Year, Fan Favorite, Toyota Fan of the Year and MVP.

Wichita opens a three-game series on Friday night at the BOK Center against longtime rival, Tulsa. The Thunder have a winning record against each opponent they have faced except the Oilers. Wichita is 3-5-2 in the season-series against Tulsa. The Oilers have claimed a point in the last seven games against the Thunder.

Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Information on playoff tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date. Call the Thunder office.

