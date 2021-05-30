Icemen Earn a Point to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

GREENVILLE, SC - Ben Finklestein scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the overtime shootout to lift the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday evening. The Icemen earn a point, and by doing so keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jacksonville struck first on the power play. Defenseman Andrew Peski cradled the puck at the right wing circle and hurled a shot into the Greenville net for the game's first tally.

Moments later, the Swamp Rabbits got on the board f when former Icemen forward David Broll set up Matt Bradley for a one-timer. Bradley's shot beat Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser to even the game at one apiece.

Greenville's Matt Strome gave his team the lead five minutes into the second period when he collected a pass from Max Zimmer in the slot and rolled a backhanded shot into the net to put the score at 2-1.

In the opening minute of the third, Jacksonville evened the score on a patient play from Mike Szmatula. Szamatula skated into the zone on the left wing and then cut to the middle toward the net. Szmatula waited for a defender to slide by before wristing a shot high into the net for tying tally.

The two teams would go on to slug it our in overtime, but neither could find the lamp lighter. In the shootout, Ben Finklestein snapped a shot over the shoulder of Keyser to represent the only goal scored in the shootout, but also sealing a 3-2 win.

Jacksonville falls, but the point earned keeps their playoff hopes alive. The Icemen return home for a crucial game against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

