Americans Sweep Rapid City

May 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) completed the three-game sweep of the Rapid City Rush with a 3-2 win on Sunday in Rapid City.

Corey Mackin (28), Dyson Stevenson (6) and Scott Conway (11) provided the Americans offense. Stevenson's goal came shorthanded in the opening period, his sixth of the season, and extended his goal streak to three straight games.

"We are starting to heat up at the right time," said Dyson Stevenson. "We still have our eyes on the top seed in the Western Conference. We have a big game coming up against Wichita this coming week."

Both Allen and Rapid City had a power play goal in the game going 1 for 3. Scott Conway scored with the man advantage for Allen.

C.J. Motte made his first start for the Americans since January 9th. Motte stopped 30 of 32 Rapid City shots.

The Americans return home on Wednesday night for a battle with the first place Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. TICKETS

Tonight's Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. RC - Scott Conway

2. ALN - D. Stevenson

3. ALN - C. Mackin

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.