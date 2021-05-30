ECHL Transactions - May 30
May 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 30, 2021:
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/20)
Jacksonville:
Add Andrew Peski, D activated from reserve [5/29]
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve [5/29]
Kansas City:
Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve
Delete Brodie Reid, F placed on reserve
Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from reserve [5/29]
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve [5/29]
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Tomlak, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve
Delete Bobby McMann, F placed on reserve
