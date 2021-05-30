ECHL Transactions - May 30

May 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 30, 2021:

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Matthew Wedman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/20)

Jacksonville:

Add Andrew Peski, D activated from reserve [5/29]

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve [5/29]

Kansas City:

Add Matt Ginn, G activated from reserve

Delete Brodie Reid, F placed on reserve

Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from reserve [5/29]

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve [5/29]

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Tomlak, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Weninger, G activated from reserve

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve

Delete Bobby McMann, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.