Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 5:05 PM

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this afternoon in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 8-5-0-0 against Rapid City this season, and 28-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans enter today's game on a two-game winning streak.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 4:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 5:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Monday, June 2, vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Night: The Americans guaranteed a series win with a 4-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night. The Americans scored the first two goals of the game before the Rush found the back of the net. Les Lancaster continued his push for league MVP with another three-point game. Lancaster scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season leading the way for Allen. He also had the primary assist on Sam Ruopp's game winning goal. Francis Marotte made his first start since May 7th picking up the win. The Americans went 2 for 5 on the power play.

CJ Motte returns to Allen: The Allen Americans cut goaltender Justin Kapelmaster on Wednesday, making room for CJ Motte, who was returned to Allen from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday. Motte played in three games for Bridgeport going 1-2-0. In six games for Allen this season, Motte is 4-1-0 with 0.916 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average. CJ is expected to get the start on Sunday afternoon.

Back-to-Back: Americans forward Dyson Stevenson has now scored in back-to-back games. He had a goal and an assist on Friday night, and scored his fifth of the season in Saturday night's win.

Joining the 60 Club: Americans defenseman Les Lancaster jumped to fifth in the league in scoring with a three-point night on Saturday. With the three points he has 60 for the season (25 goals and 35 assists).

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 18-16-1-0

Overall: 41-23-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 60

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 121

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 18-15-1-1

Away: 14-17-2-0

Overall: 32-32-3-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Rapid City Rush Team Leaders:

Points: Peter Quenneville, 65

Goals: Avery Peterson, 27

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 40

+/-: Ian Edmondson, +7

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 75

