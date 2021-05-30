Third Period Rally Gives Thunder Overtime Victory over Oilers
May 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday evening, finishing the campaign with a 9-1-2-1 record against the Thunder.
Both teams left the opening period with no goals on the board, despite 27 total chances between the two squads - 15 for the Oilers and 12 for the Thunder.
Mike McKee channeled his inner Tulsan, opening the scoring 9:18 into the middle period with a shot from the left point that found the top of the net. Robby Jackson netted a power-play goal with 2:15 left in the middle frame, finishing a rebound on the short side to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Ryan White opened the Thunder's scoring account 3:54 into the third period, outwaiting Hayden Hawkey before depositing a forehand chance to pull Wichita within one. Peter Crinella leveled the game 2-2 6:34 into the third period, roofing a sharp-angle, in-tight chance over the shoulder of Hawkey. Alex Peters earned Wichita its first lead of the night, finishing a two-on-one, short-handed chance 8:51 into the third. Vincent Marleau forced overtime with 4:31 remaining, tipping a point shot from Alex Brooks into the lower-right corner of Evan Buitenhuis' net.
Matteo Gennaro finished the game with his 25th goal of the season, dusting off a Peters' feed 2:23 into the extra period.
The Oilers close out the season against Kansas City with a 7:05 p.m. game on June 4 at Cable Dahmer Arena.
