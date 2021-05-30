Third Period Rally Gives Thunder Overtime Victory over Oilers

May 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Oilers fell 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday evening, finishing the campaign with a 9-1-2-1 record against the Thunder.

Both teams left the opening period with no goals on the board, despite 27 total chances between the two squads - 15 for the Oilers and 12 for the Thunder.

Mike McKee channeled his inner Tulsan, opening the scoring 9:18 into the middle period with a shot from the left point that found the top of the net. Robby Jackson netted a power-play goal with 2:15 left in the middle frame, finishing a rebound on the short side to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Ryan White opened the Thunder's scoring account 3:54 into the third period, outwaiting Hayden Hawkey before depositing a forehand chance to pull Wichita within one. Peter Crinella leveled the game 2-2 6:34 into the third period, roofing a sharp-angle, in-tight chance over the shoulder of Hawkey. Alex Peters earned Wichita its first lead of the night, finishing a two-on-one, short-handed chance 8:51 into the third. Vincent Marleau forced overtime with 4:31 remaining, tipping a point shot from Alex Brooks into the lower-right corner of Evan Buitenhuis' net.

Matteo Gennaro finished the game with his 25th goal of the season, dusting off a Peters' feed 2:23 into the extra period.

The Oilers close out the season against Kansas City with a 7:05 p.m. game on June 4 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.