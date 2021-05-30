Blades After Conference Title in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-19-3-3) close out the weekend with the Orlando Solar Bears (34-26-6-1) today at Amway Center. This afternoon's tilt marks the third and final matchup of the weekend between the two sides, with each team having claimed one victory across the previous two games. The Everblades can clinch the Eastern Conference regular-season title today with a win and a Greenville Swamp Rabbits (36-19-11-3) loss, or with an overtime/shootout loss and a Greenville loss in regulation.

Last Time Out: Last night the Everblades fell 6-4 to the Solar Bears at Amway Center. The two sides combined for five goals in the first period with Marcus Vela and Joe Pendenza recording the tallies for Florida, and Michael Joly, Nikita Pavlychev, and Joe Garreffa notching the scores for Orlando. Tyler Bird put the Solar Bears up 4-2 at the onset of the third, but Hugo Roy brought the Blades back within one just two-and-a-half minutes later. Matthew Spencer stretched Orlando's lead to 5-3 until Blake Winiecki scored for Florida with five minutes left in the third.The Blade's comeback ultimately fell short, and Tristin Langan hit the empty net to seal the victory for the Solar Bears.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Aaron Luchuk headlines Orlando with 70 points (26g-44a) and ranks second in the ECHL scoring race. Michael Joly has been a significant addition for Orlando since coming over on a trade from the Wheeling Nailers. Joly has notched tallies in four of his last five games, giving him 18 for the season. Goaltender Clint Windsor tied an ECHL record when he garnered his fourth Goaltender of the Week honors of the season for his work from May 17-23. Windsor owns a 21-15-2-1 record on the season with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Career Highs: Six Everblades have already set career highs in goals this season. John McCarron reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career with two goals on Friday against Orlando. Michael Huntebrinker's 24 tallies mark his personal best as a pro. Alex Kile has posted 23 goals this year to beat his previous best of 16 that came last year with the Maine Mariners. Joe Pendenza has scratched across 17 markers so far in 2020-21. Levko Koper has found the back of the net 14 times to set a new career high. beating his previous career high of 13 that came last year with Florida. Stefan Leblanc's four tallies so far in 2020-21 have topped his prior high that came in 2018-19 with the Newfoundland Growlers.

