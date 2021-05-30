Rabbits Sweep Weekend Behind Third Period Rally

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits erased a third period deficit and topped the Wheeling Nailers by a 3-2 margin on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ryan Bednard earned his 20th win of the season and became the first Greenville goaltender since Jason Missiaen in 2011-12 to record a 20+ win season.

After Patrick McNally scored first for the Nailers only 3:37 into the game, Anthony Wyse buried the equalizer at 19:15. Ben Finkelstein connected with Wyse on a perfect slap-pass from the right point to left faceoff circle. Wyse blasted home his second goal of the season and professional career after previously converting on Wednesday. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-7 Rabbits.

In the second period, Patrick Watling converted on a 5-on-3 power play chance to restore Wheeling's lead. After Max Zimmer and Garrett Thompson were victims of a minor penalty 43 seconds apart, Watling tallied his 15th goal of the season past Bednard. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-18 Greenville.

Down 2-1 in the third period, Greenville wasted little time to draw even. Frank Hora sent the puck wide of Nailers goaltender Tommy Nappier, but Garrett Thompson buried a lively rebound off the end wall only 40 seconds into the frame.

At 4:25, Max Zimmer provided the Swamp Rabbits their first and only lead on a power move to the Wheeling net. On a 2-on-2 rush with Matt Bradley, Zimmer went hard to the blue paint and beat Nappier five-hole for the eventual game-winning goal.

Final shots totaled 36-26 Swamp Rabbits. With Greenville's win, they locked in home ice advantage for Round 1 of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, June 2 to kickoff a two-game set against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop from Hertz Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

