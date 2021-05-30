Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude the home portion of their 2020-21 regular season schedule against the Wheeling Nailers. The Rabbits can claim home ice in their Round 1 playoff series with a victory against Wheeling.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (36-19-11-3) vs. Wheeling Nailers (21-36-6-1)

May 30, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #70 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged a 3-2 shootout decision last night against the Jacksonville Icemen and look for the weekend sweep tonight versus Wheeling. Matt Bradley brought Greenville even at 11:36 of the first period only 19 seconds after Jacksonville scored first. Matthew Strome tallied for the Swamp Rabbits at 15:14 of the second, but Jacksonville's Mike Szmatula answered early in the third period. Tied at 2-2, sudden-death overtime did not solve a victor, and Greenville required a shootout for the sixth time in the 2020-21 season. Jacob Ingham stonewalled all three Icemen shooters, and Ben Finkelstein scored in the third round to walk off the Swamp Rabbits. The Wheeling Nailers look to bounce back after falling 6-2 against the South Carolina Stingrays last night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Austin Fyten opened the scoring at 9:16 before the Stingrays recorded four unanswered. Matt Alfaro also tallied for the Nailers at 17:49 of the second period.

SKILLS COMPETITION FIRST:

Last night marked the first shootout in Jacob Ingham's professional career. Additionally, Ben Finkelstein recorded his first professional shootout attempt and shootout goal in Greenville's victory. The Swamp Rabbits are 3-3 in the skills competition this season.

STROME CHIPS IN:

Swamp Rabbits forward Matthew Strome recorded his second goal of the season in last night's middle frame. The 22-year-old made his Greenville debut on March 31, 2021 at South Carolina and has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in 23 games. Entering tonight, Strome has points in three of his last four games. The Mississauga, Ontario native recorded helpers in back-to-back games against Wheeling on May 21-22.

BACK TO BEDNARD:

Ryan Bednard is expected to start in goal tonight for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his first appearance since April 25 versus South Carolina. The four-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week recipient in 2020-21 possesses a 19-6-7 record accompanied by a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in shutouts with four. Should Bednard earn his 20th win of the season, he would become the first Greenville goaltender since Jason Missiaen in 2011-12 to record a 20+ win season.

AROUND THE ECHL:

The Florida Everblades can clinch the Eastern Conference regular-season title on Sunday if:

Florida wins AND Greenville loses OR Florida loses in overtime/shootout AND Greenville loses in regulation.

Greenville clinches home ice in Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs if:

The Swamp Rabbits win Sunday OR the Indy Fuel lose in regulation OR if both teams lose in regulation.

