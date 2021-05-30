Orlando Outduels Florida in Overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-19-4-3) lost 3-2 in overtime to the Orlando Solar Bears (35-26-6-1) on Sunday afternoon at Amway Center. The Florida Everblades had a chance to clinch first place in the Eastern Conference with a win today.

FIRST STAR: Matthew Spencer (ORL) - overtime game-winning goal, two assists, two shots

SECOND STAR: Tristin Langan (ORL) - one goal, one assist, three shots

THIRD STAR: Clint Windsor (ORL) - 33 saves on 35 shots

The Solar Bears struck first on Sunday Afternoon with a goal from Tristin Langan early in the first period (7:24). That would be the only goal scored in the first period despite both teams having power-play opportunities.

The Everblades came out in the second period on fire and tied the game with a rebound tally from Blake Winiecki (4:45). The second period ended tied 1-1, with Florida having 25 shots on goal through two periods compared to Orlando's 23 shots on goal.

Florida would break the tie in the third period with a goal by Myles Powell, that came from a beautiful assist from Joe Pendenza (12:47). The Solar Bears would strike back, tying the game with just minutes left with a goal from Tristin Langan (18:57).

The game would head to overtime where Matthew Spencer of the Solar Bears would score the game-winner just a minute in (0:58).

The Everblades return home on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

