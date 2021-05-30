Lancaster Scores Twice Leading Allen over Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Rapid City Rush on Saturday evening by a score of 4-1, in front of 2,616 fans at Rushmore Civic Center.

Les Lancaster was the hero for the Americans on Saturday night scoring his 24th goal of the year 1:58 into the game. He added his second of the night, and 25th of the season early in the third period. Lancaster also had the primary assist on Sam Ruopp's second career goal. Ruopp's goal at 1:55 of the second frame was the game winning goal for Allen.

"I feel very confident out there right now," said defenseman Les Lancaster. "I feel like the game around me has slowed down a bit, and that has really helped my game offensively. "This was a big win for us tonight with both Wichita and Fort Wayne losing. Next week's game against Wichita is now pretty important."

Francis Marotte made his first start since May 7th in Tulsa. He stopped 27 of 28 shots to get the win. He's won his last three starts.

The Americans scored two times on the power play on Saturday night going 2 for 5. Rapid City was 0 for 2.

The same two teams battle it out on Sunday afternoon at 5:05 pm CST. The Americans have won two in a row after dropping three straight games last weekend in Utah.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALLEN - Les Lancaster

2. ALLEN - Francis Marotte

3. ALLEN - Sam Ruopp

