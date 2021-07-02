Icemen Announce 2021 Protected List

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today their 2021 protected list of players. The list of 24 players is comprised of two goaltenders, nine defensemen and 13 forwards. This is the first of a several-step process in which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the 2021-22 season. Players under an NHL or AHL contract during the 2020-21 season are not elligible to be placed on this list. The following players have been placed on the Icemen's protected list:

Goaltenders (2)

Charles Williams

Eamon McAdam

Defensemen (9)

Chase Harrison

Jacob Panetta

Croix Evingson

Jacob Friend

Joel Messner

Jeff Taylor

Jacob Cederholm

Jack Glover

Mitch Jones

Forwards (13)

Abbott Girduckis

Ara Nazarian

Ian McKinnon

Craig Martin

Travis Howe

Nick Saracino

Brendan Warren

Christopher Brown

Derek Lodermeier

Pascal Aquin

Wacey Rabbit

Cameron Critchlow

Everett Clark

Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season. Any Player signed as an Amateur prior to the 2020-21 Season (i.e. straight out of college or juniors with zero pro experience) whose Member Team elected to take Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, may be voluntarily omitted from his Member's Protected List without penalty.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

---

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

