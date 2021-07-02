Icemen Announce 2021 Protected List
July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today their 2021 protected list of players. The list of 24 players is comprised of two goaltenders, nine defensemen and 13 forwards. This is the first of a several-step process in which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the 2021-22 season. Players under an NHL or AHL contract during the 2020-21 season are not elligible to be placed on this list. The following players have been placed on the Icemen's protected list:
Goaltenders (2)
Charles Williams
Eamon McAdam
Defensemen (9)
Chase Harrison
Jacob Panetta
Croix Evingson
Jacob Friend
Joel Messner
Jeff Taylor
Jacob Cederholm
Jack Glover
Mitch Jones
Forwards (13)
Abbott Girduckis
Ara Nazarian
Ian McKinnon
Craig Martin
Travis Howe
Nick Saracino
Brendan Warren
Christopher Brown
Derek Lodermeier
Pascal Aquin
Wacey Rabbit
Cameron Critchlow
Everett Clark
Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season. Any Player signed as an Amateur prior to the 2020-21 Season (i.e. straight out of college or juniors with zero pro experience) whose Member Team elected to take Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, may be voluntarily omitted from his Member's Protected List without penalty.
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.
---
