Mariners Announce Initial Protected List

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners released their 2021 Protected List on Friday, containing 17 names of players whose ECHL rights will be retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three step process of protecting players' rights, followed by submitting a season ending roster and finally, issuing qualifying offers. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (11): Conner Bleackley, Jonathan Desbiens, Ryan Ferrill, Dillan Fox, Ben Freeman, Ted Hart, Alex Kile, Nick Master, Michael McNicholas, Mikael Robidoux, Andrew Romano

DEFENSEMEN (6): Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Nate Kallen, Ryan Jackson, Michael Kim, Dallas Rossiter, Scott Savage

Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams (Mariners included) not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season. Any Player signed as an Amateur prior to the 2020-21 Season (i.e. straight out of college or juniors with zero pro experience) whose Member Team elected to take Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, may be voluntarily omitted from his Member's Protected List without penalty.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go, begins on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, presented by Skowhegan Savings. The full schedule can be found here.

Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans, as well as group tickets are available now. All new and existing full and half season ticket holders who make a deposit by August 1st are eligible to receive an exclusive Mariners jacket (full) or hooded sweatshirt. (half) For a limited time, to commemorate the new affiliation with the Bruins, ticket package deposits are just $19.92. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. More information on current ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

