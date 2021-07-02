2021-22 Protected List Submitted to ECHL

TOLEDO, OH- The Toledo Walleye announced Friday its Protected List that was submitted to the ECHL prior to the 2021-22. Information on ECHL Protected Lists follows the list of players.

Twenty-one players are on the Walleye Protected List, all players who had signed contracts for the 2020-21 season before Toledo opted out due to the pandemic. The League announced in February that any player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, shall have his Players Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List.

The two goaltenders are Trevor Gorsuch and Billy Christopoulos

The 10 forwards on Toledo's Protected List are Conlan Keenan, Shane Berschbach, Kyle Bonis, Luke Sandler, Brett Boeing, Brandon Hawkins, Keeghan Howdeshell, Hunter Garlent, T.J. Hensick, and Marcus Vela.

The nine listed defensemen are Connor Walters, Chris McKay, Butrus Ghafari, Blake Hillman, Ryker Killins, Ryan Lowney, Gordi Myer, Randy Gazzola, Trevor Hamilton.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

