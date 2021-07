Rush Announce 2021 Protected List

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the team's 2021 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season. Any Player signed as an Amateur prior to the 2020-21 Season (i.e. straight out of college or juniors with zero pro experience) whose Member Team elected to take Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, may be voluntarily omitted from his Member's Protected List without penalty.

The Rush Protected List contains 24 players, and is as follows:

FORWARDS (16)

Andrew Sturtz

Mike Hedden

John Albert

Cedric Montminy

Tyson Empey

Stephen Baylis

Peter Quenneville

Gabriel Chabot

Tyler Coulter

Garrett Klotz

Jake Wahlin

Corey Durocher

Kameron Kielly

Stephane Legault

Darian Romanko

Dante Salituro

DEFENSEMEN (6)

Eric Israel

Mikael Tam

Kevin Spinozzi

Griffin Luce

Chris Leibinger

Josh Elmes

GOALTENDERS (2)

Adam Carlson

Brad Barone

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

