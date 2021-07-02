Kansas City Mavericks Announce Protected List

July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their protected list of players Friday.

Protected Forwards: Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, Brodie Reid, Rob Bordson, CJ Eick, Lane Scheidl, Darik Angeli, Nick Pastujov, Bryan Lemos, Giorgio Estephan, Michael Parks, Jack Walker, Sam Kurker, Pierre-Luc Mercier

Protected Defensemen: Tommy Muck, Noah Delmas, Willie Corrin, Corbin Baldwin, Marcus Crawford, Justin Woods, Zach Osburn

Protected Goaltenders: Matt Greenfield, Matt Ginn, Angus Redmond

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The Kansas City Mavericks will begin their 13th season of play this October at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. For more information, stay tuned to kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.