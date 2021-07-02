Adirondack Thunder Release 2021 Protected List
July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced their 2021 protected list today, consisting of 17 players (one goaltender, five defensemen, and 11 forwards).
GOALTENDERS
Alex Sakellaropoulos
DEFENSEMEN
Charlie Curti
Alex Jaeckle
Tommy Parran
Steven Ruggiero
Blake Thompson
FORWARDS
Ryan Smith
Matt Salhany
Mike Szmatula
Ryan Walker
Nick Hutchison
Pete MacArthur
Alex Carrier
Josh French
Nick Rivera
John Edwardh
Samuel Laberge
Any Player who had originally signed with one of the 12 Teams not participating in the 2020-21 Season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 Active Teams, shall have his Player Rights revert back to the original Member Team's Protected List. Any Player who was issued a Qualifying Offer by a Member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, shall be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 Season. Any Player signed as an Amateur prior to the 2020-21 Season (i.e. straight out of college or juniors with zero pro experience) whose Member Team elected to take Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, may be voluntarily omitted from his Member's Protected List without penalty.
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2020-21 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on July 5 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now! Call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets for more details!
