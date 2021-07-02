Beauregard Wins Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year

July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Anthony Beauregard has been selected as the Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year.

He was honored last night at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission Sports Banquet. Player/Assistant Coach Stefan Fournier was on hand to accept the award on Beauregard's behalf.

This is the third-straight award that a Thunder player has claimed at the Wichita Sports Commission Awards Banquet. Ralph Cuddemi won the award in 2018 and Steven Iacobellis claimed the honor in 2019.

Beauregard adds to his list of postseason awards as he claimed ECHL MVP and was named to the All-ECHL First Team. He led the league in assists (49), ranked second in points (71) and was tied for third with a +27 rating. He was also tied for eighth with five game-winning goals.

He appeared in 62 of the Thunder's 71 games during the regular season. Wichita was 37-17-8 when Beauregard was in the lineup and 4-5-0 when he was out.

The Thunder opens their 30th anniversary season on Friday, October 22 against the Allen Americans.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.