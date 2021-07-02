McGinnis Named to Coaching Staff for USA Hockey Player Development Camp

July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach Ryan McGinnis has been named to the coaching staff for the 2021 USA Hockey Player Development Camp held in Buffalo, NY.

McGinnis's role will be to coach and evaluate the next generation of US born hockey players with the ultimate goal of making it to the National Development Program team. He will be assigned to coach the Boys Select 16 group.

Some of the most popular US born hockey players have gone through this program such as Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, Matthew & Brady Tkachuk, Cole Caufield, Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes and many more.

"This is a great opportunity and as a result, the Admirals get better today," said McGinnis on the announcement. "I say that because I'm going to be coaching and evaluating a great talent of kids and be around sharp-minded coaches. I'm a junkie for information and knowledge of getting better whether it's from the NHL Coaches Association, my mentors or through USA Hockey. I'm very excited to be around some of those sharp-minded coaches who truly understand the mindset of coaching and evaluating the modern-day hockey player."

"These players should be very relevant over the next 10-20 years," McGinnis continued. "It's neat to get an imprint now and as they grow into the next phases of their careers, the hope is for me to have that familiarity with them. And that is really neat to me. This is something that has been on my radar for quite some time and putting it into my bucket. I'm very appreciative of this opportunity with USA Hockey."

Admirals Head Equipment Manager Aaron Hoffmeyer will be joining McGinnis in Buffalo for the camp as well. The camp will run from July 6-13 at Northtown Center & Daemen College and all the action can be seen on Hockey TV.

Join us in congratulating Coach McGinnis on this outstanding accomplishment!

The Admirals make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.