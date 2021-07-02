ECHL Transactions - July 2
July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, July 2, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
