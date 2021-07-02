Admirals Submit 2021-22 Protected List
July 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially submitted their 2021-22 Protected List.
The ECHL previously announced that any player who had originally signed with one of the 12 member teams not participating in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic shall have their playing rights revert back to the original team.
The following 24 players were featured on the Norfolk Admirals list:
GOALTENDERS (2): Brandon Halverson and Jake Theut
DEFENSEMEN (10): Scott Dornbrock, John Furgele, Brycen Martin, Dajon Mingo, Mike Monfredo, River Rymsha, Brayden Sherbinin, Samuel Thibault, Spencer Trapp, Eric Williams
FORWARDS (12): JC Campagna, Cam Maclise, Matt Marquardt, Cody Milan, Tyler Penner, Sam Povorozniouk, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Ross, Eric Selleck, Alex Tonge, Sebastian Vidmar
Any player who was issued a Qualifying Offer last summer by a team that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, is a free agent for the 2021-22 Season.
Teams are allowed to include more than 20 players on their Protected Lists, but must submit their Season-Ending Rosters by July 8 that does not exceed 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters also cannot include any players that did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.
The Admirals make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 2, 2021
- Rush Announce 2021 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- 2021-22 Protected List Submitted to ECHL - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Protected List - Kansas City Mavericks
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Protected Player List - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Submit 2021 Protected List to ECHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Announce 2021 Protected List - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Announce 2021 Protected List - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder Release 2021 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Submit 2021-22 Protected List - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Announce Initial Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Submit Protected List for 2021-22 Season - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce Protected List - Allen Americans
- Beauregard Wins Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year - Wichita Thunder
- Kelly Cup Finals Preview: Game 4: SC at FW, July 2 at 8 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- McGinnis Named to Coaching Staff for USA Hockey Player Development Camp - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Submit Protected List - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Submit 2021-22 Protected List
- McGinnis Named to Coaching Staff for USA Hockey Player Development Camp
- Admirals Name Hoffmeyer New Head Equipment Manager
- Hughes Joins Admirals as New Director of Corporate Partnerships
- Admirals Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season