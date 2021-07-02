Admirals Submit 2021-22 Protected List

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially submitted their 2021-22 Protected List.

The ECHL previously announced that any player who had originally signed with one of the 12 member teams not participating in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic shall have their playing rights revert back to the original team.

The following 24 players were featured on the Norfolk Admirals list:

GOALTENDERS (2): Brandon Halverson and Jake Theut

DEFENSEMEN (10): Scott Dornbrock, John Furgele, Brycen Martin, Dajon Mingo, Mike Monfredo, River Rymsha, Brayden Sherbinin, Samuel Thibault, Spencer Trapp, Eric Williams

FORWARDS (12): JC Campagna, Cam Maclise, Matt Marquardt, Cody Milan, Tyler Penner, Sam Povorozniouk, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Ross, Eric Selleck, Alex Tonge, Sebastian Vidmar

Any player who was issued a Qualifying Offer last summer by a team that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the Qualifying Offer, is a free agent for the 2021-22 Season.

Teams are allowed to include more than 20 players on their Protected Lists, but must submit their Season-Ending Rosters by July 8 that does not exceed 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters also cannot include any players that did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

The Admirals make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.

