IceMen Acquire Defenseman Dalton Thrower
July 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Dalton Thrower from the Allen Americans in exchange for defenseman Kayle Doetzel. In addition, the Icemen have agreed to terms with Thrower for the 2019-20 season.
Thrower, 25, joins the Icemen after logging ten points and 95 penalty minutes in 48 games played with Allen last season. The 6-1, 203-pound blueliner has totaled 38 points (7g, 31a), with 402 penalty minutes in 190 ECHL games split between Allen (2017-2019) and the Brampton Beast (2014-2017).
Thrower made nine American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the St. John's IceCaps during the 2015-16 season. The North Vancouver, BC native was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second-round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Doetzel, heads to Allen after recording five points (2g, 3a) in 61 games with the Icemen last season.
The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.
---
