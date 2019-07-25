Reynolds Announced as Broadcaster and Director of Media Relations

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday the appointment of Zack Reynolds as the team's Broadcaster and Director of Media Relations.

Reynolds, 26, is not a new voice to the Oilers' broadcast booth. Upon graduating from Oklahoma State University in December of 2015, he was hired as Corporate Ambassador and Color Analyst for the team. Reynolds also served as an intern in the media relations department during the 2015-16 season.

"We're extremely lucky to have Zack take over the position. He's been with the organization the past four seasons, assisting day-to-day with media relations responsibilities, and learning under award-winning broadcasters Rob Loeber and John Peterson." Tulsa Oilers' General Manager Taylor Hall said.

Reynolds immediately takes over all media and broadcasting responsibilities with the team, including play-by-play and building relationships with the local media.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the three-game homestand with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

